Royal Family news latest – Kate Middleton STUNS at James Bond premiere as William & Charles appear with Daniel Craig

Tiara tantrum

Prince Harry’s rage over Meghan Markle’s wedding tiara sparked their tensions with the palace – but it was the Duchess who was branded difficult, a royal expert has claimed.

In the bombshell piece, Andrew Morton, the author of Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, claimed “Harry was the ‘prime mover’ in souring relations”.

In six new chapters of the book which was first published in 2018, Mr Morton claimed the colossal rift between the Sussexes and the Firm began with Harry sticking up for his wife-to-be before they tied the knot.

In November 2018, The Times reported that Meghan had thrown a “tiara tantrum” shortly before her wedding because the tiara she wanted to wear was not available.

Morton now believes that Prince Harry was the one who had started off leading up to their wedding.

He wrote: “Harry was the ‘prime mover’ in souring relations between the Sussexes and the Royal Family, but it was Meghan who ‘took the hit’.”

The Duke of Sussex reportedly ‘shouted’ at royal dresser Angela Kelly when the tiara Meghan had planned on wearing for the wedding could not be produced for an unscheduled hair appointment.

He says that Harry “was overwrought” when he learnt that the tiara was not available and told “anyone that would listen” that: “What Meghan wants, Meghan gets.”