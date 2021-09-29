The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Attend The World Premiere Of James Bond Movie “No Time To Die”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Attend The World Premiere Of James Bond Movie "No Time To Die"
By Amy Comfi
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Attend The World Premiere Of James Bond Movie "No Time To Die"It’s official: Prince William and Kate Middleton have turned an agent-screening showdown into quite the royal affair.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in their finest attire to attend the world premiere of the highly anticipated 25th James Bond installment, No Time to Die, on Tuesday, Sept. 28. And for the event, Kate certainly channeled her inner Bond girl.

For the movie’s premiere, held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England, Prince William attended the festivities in his sharpest (maybe even secret agent) look, donning a black tuxedo and black bowtie. And as for the duchess, the mom of three wowed with her gorgeous gold Jenny Packham dress with a stunning neckline and cape detail that upped the ante ever-so-slightly.

Unsurprisingly, the action-packed film—which has had fans buzzing for multiple reasons ever since production began—also drew a star-studded crowd since it will, after all, be Daniel Craig’s last time starring as the super-suave spy of the franchise. According to Deadline, the film is projected to rake in almost $90 million following its big debut.

