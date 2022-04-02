Royal Family news: Fans discover a “telling” clue about Beatrice’s shock reaction to Prince Andrew’s walk with the Queen

Kate & William told to ‘change’ future royal tours

After the eight-day tour of the Caribbean by Prince William and Kate Middleton, royal experts claim that the future of the tours could look ‘a little differently moving forward’.

Speaking on Royally US, presenters Christine Ross and Christina Garibaldi discussed the Caribbean tour and commented on the choice of photograph opportunities – most noticeably the one of the Cambridge’s greeting the children behind the fence.

She said: “It’s an interesting example of the press really needing the story”

“It was purposeful for them to choose those photos of the chain link fence and not them greeting children on the other side of the field where you didn’t have that optic”

Ms Ross also added: “There were definitely moments for improvement”

“There were certain ‘what were your thoughts?’ moments. Moments

“Like you said [Christina Garibaldi], maybe the tours need to look a little different moving forward”

Christina added: “I think that is what needs to happen, royal tours need to change”

“It can’t be the same as it was 50 years ago”

“People are different, mindsets are different, perspectives are different so we have to keep up with our times”

She continued, referring to the statement Prince William released after the tour and saying “his eyes were open to what the people were hearing, he’s listening to what the people have to say”

“He [Prince William] is saying do what’s best for your country, I will be here as your friend, not as your leader”

Christina concluded her sentence by saying “this shows what kind of King he will be one day”.