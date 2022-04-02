Nashville: Things You Should Never Do and What to Do According to a Local

Nashville is where I grew up and I have some tips for people who are planning to visit.

You can find great food in the area, and it is worth renting a car to see more of the city.

Nashville is friendly.

For 16 years, I lived in Nashville, Tennessee and saw it grow into the tourist hub it is today.

It’s the Bachelorette party capitalUS, and has been able to grab several other accoladesFrom the friendliest city to the most popular spot for foodies and creatives,

Music City’s southern charm will always be there to welcome you, and the locals will gladly share their recommendations. Here are some things to know before you go:

There are many other options than the typical Southern fare

Having great Southern food in Nashville is a must — you don’t want to miss the James Beard Award-winning Three: meat and threeA plate containing meat and three vegetables. Arnold’s Country Kitchen.

But Nashville is Pretty DifferentThere are many restaurants that offer expertly prepared cuisines from all over the world.

You can find steaming bowls filled with soundbar jjigae at a Charlotte Pike strip center. Korea House. Try the stewed beef tips on spongy Injera in East Africa Gojo EthiopianThe Persian neighbor’s charred lamb shank is called a charred lamb shank. House of Kabob.

Coconut custard is a must-try! The Smiling ElephantThe lengua tacos at, one Nashville’s most popular Thai restaurants, is also known as. La Juquilita.

These stops will not only inspire your taste buds but you’ll also get to see Nashville beyond trendy boutiques or rowdy honky tonks.





Korea House:



Renting a car in this city is a great idea.

It’s great to venture out of the city, but it can be difficult to plan.

Public transport has been an integral part of our lives. Hot topicNashville has been home to the festival for the last ten years. There have been huge plans. big debatesThere are many disappointments and a lot of them, especially when it is about Funding.

Although the bright-purple WeGo bus service is limited in the city, certain areas are walkable. However, walking or bussing is a more efficient way to get around.

Although ride-sharing works well for short trips I recommend you get a car to explore the area.

Although driving in a city doesn’t sound ideal, Nashville’s drivers are pretty patient and cautious (honking is a no-no). It’s easy to find parking.





Nashville is a great place to visit.



It’s worth leaving Nashville to discover Tennessee’s beautiful countryside

Nashville is beautiful, but it is also a great place to live.

Hillsboro Road is just 20 minutes drive from rolling hills with horses and hay bales.

You can stop at Barbara’s Home CookinMs. Barbara Thomas serves Southern delights at her converted home, complete with mismatched chairs. The chalkboard walls display the menu. The fluffy yeast rolls and poppyseed chicken are not to be missed.

If aimlessly driving is not your thing, you can make an application for this program. Leiper’s Fork your final destination.

While the historic village is home to a number of art galleries and antique stores, there’s nothing like sitting in a rocking seat outside. Puckett’sMarket with a glass sweet tea, the aroma of applewood smoke and pork wafting towards you.





Beautiful countryside can be found in Tennessee.



Don’t be too excited about celebrities

Famous musicians such as Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton have made Leiper’s Fork their home. Nashville is home to Miley Cyrus and Nicole Kidman as well as many other stars.

Part of the appeal of Nashville — or at least what we like to tell ourselves is part of the appeal — is that we don’t disturb the city’s A-listers. It’s a prideful point for Nashvillians.

I met Taylor Swift in a cupcake shop, and suggested to Steven Tyler what brand of peanut butter he should buy at Whole Foods (Justin’s).

When you’re there, please be polite if you spot Reese Witherspoon in her 12th South shop or Blake Shelton at his Broadway bar.

Nashville’s celebrity chefs are worth it.

There are many great places to eat that offer a good value for money, but it is worth paying a bit more to enjoy Nashville’s famous food scene.

Visit Food Network star Maneet Chauhan’s Chauhan Ale and Masala HouseFor Indian classics such as tandoori chicken poutine, try these variations. You can also eat at Adele’sJonathan Waxman, one the pioneers of California food, runs the helm at.

Homegrown favorites are great! Henrietta Red, which earned Julia Sullivan the title “Chef Julia Sullivan”. The best new chef from Food & Wine, or EtchDeb Paquette, a Nashville legend, blends flavors in unique and mind-blowing ways at ‘The Nashville Cafe’

The heritage pork ragu and pastured chicken with preserved lime at Philip Krajeck, James Beard-nominee Philip Krajeck’s are not to be missed Rolf & Daughters, either.

These places are popular so plan ahead.





A meal from Rolf & Daughters.



Make sure you support local musicians.

There are many ways you can enjoy the great music Nashville offers.

Plan an evening of hop-shopping. South Broadway honky tonks — SoBro, if you want to sound local — which is filled with rowdy bars with sticky floors and bands belting out country-rock covers.

One of Nashville’s top outdoor venues might host a favorite artist. Ascend AmphitheaterOder FirstBank Amphitheater.Perhaps you’d like to see a show in a historic venue. The Grand Ole OpryOder The Ryman.

My favorite choice is to go to a small, local place. Bluebird CafeIt is well-known for its singer-songwriters. Station InnIn the bustling Gulch neighborhood, it is a stalwart of old-school design. Basement EastOder The 5 SpotThere are many East Nashville venues where you can enjoy local favorites. Marathon Music Works Exit/InThey will provide unforgettable experiences and rocking performances.

Be sure to tip well no matter where you are.





SoBro is great at night.



If you’re going to try the city’s famous hot chicken, do it right — and learn some of the history first

Hot chicken is the one thing Nashville is most associated with than music.

Hot chicken is a popular dish in Nashville today, although it has a long history within the Black community. It is also an example of a greater problem in Southern cuisines, with white chefs profiting from Black ingenuity.

It is believed that the dish was originally created by the chef. Several decades ago, by the Prince familyThorton Prince, a local casanova, got into trouble with his partner because he returned home too late. As an example punishment, she supposedly added a bunch of hot pepper to his fried chicken — but it ended up being delicious.

Hot chicken was a favourite in the city due to the fact that it was segregated both legally (until around the mid-1960s), and unofficially ever since. Nashville’s Black communityFor many decades, it was almost unrecognized by the outside world.

This has changed in the past decade or so and André Prince Jeffries, queen of hot chicken and current owner of the original Prince’s Hot Chicken ShackIt has Encouraged the competition from other restaurants — but has suggested visitors remember the creators of the dish.

It’s definitely worth the drive to Prince’s for the best hot chicken.