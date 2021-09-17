Royal Expert Explains Why Harry And William Are Not Ready To Make Up

The banter and brotherly love between Prince William and Prince Harry might be a thing of the past — according to one royal author and critic, there’s so much ice between them that it almost looks like a glacier. It’s a relatively new royal tradition to wish other royal family members a happy birthday through social media. Harry’s birthday was marked by the Duchess and Duke of Cambridge doing just that. But according to royal expert Duncan Larcombe, William’s message to Harry was supposedly “curt,” which possibly means the two brothers are still at odds.

“William and Kate’s curt birthday message to Harry only serves as proof the ice between the brothers has still not thawed,” Lacombe explained to The Sun. “Short of ignoring the Duke of Sussex’s 37th landmark completely, their social media post was the bare minimum from a couple who once welcomed Harry as their official Royal gooseberry. If anything, this year’s birthday wishes from the Cambridges are an indication of just how far relations between the two warring clans have deteriorated over the past 12 months.”

Even though royal experts like Larcombe might consider this a negative sign for Harry, William still wished Harry Happy Birthday in public. That’s far more than feuding family members on social media these days.