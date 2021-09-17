Brian Laundrie Gabby Petito Boyfriend Named Person of Interest for local Authorities in Case!

The internet has been closely following the missing person case of van-life blogger Gabby Petito, who disappeared in September while on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend. Gabby was last seen in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park two weeks prior to her disappearance.
Her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, has become a person of interest for local authorities in the case, though he is resisting the investigation.
Who is Brian Laundrie Gabby and he had been together for over two and a quarter years?
Gabby was traveling cross-country with Brian when she went missing. They had been together for two and a quarter years prior to the trip. They left in July and were expecting to end their journeys in October. Gabby’s first blog post in their relationship dates back from March 2020. She shared a photo to commemorate their one-year anniversary.
“One whole year’s worth of adventures and stories down [and] a lifetime to go,” The caption was added by Gabby.
The pair got engaged later that year, which Gabby celebrated by sharing a photo of their first date.
“Here’s a picture from our first date because I have so much love for you,” she captioned the post. “Brian asked me to marry him and I said yes! @bizarre_design_ you make life feel unreal, and every day is such a dream with you.”
According to reports, he returned to their North Point, Fla. home on Sept 1. Her family reported her missing ten days later on Sept. 11.
Brian Laundrie has been identified as a person of concern in Gabby’s case.
Brian is reportedly not helping investigators in their search for his missing fiancée. According to Josh Taylor, a spokesperson for the North Point Police Department, when authorities arrived at Brian and his family’s home for questioning, they “were essentially handed the information for [the family’s] attorney,” per CNN.
“That is the extent of our conversation with them,” Josh said. “It’s my understanding we have had some conversations with his attorney but certainly nothing to the level of providing us the details that we would like.”
“We are pleading with anyone, including Brian, to share information with us on her whereabouts in the past few weeks,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said in a statement, according to NPR. “The lack of information from Brian is hindering this investigation. The answers will eventually come out.”
Gabby’s relatives have released a statement, asking Brian and his families to stop resisting the investigation.
“Every day the search for Gabby continues the Schmidt and Petito family becomes more desperate,” a statement from Gabby’s family attorney said, calling Brian’s silence “reprehensible.” “We beg you to do the right thing and help us bring Gabby home… You tarnish your love for her with your silence.”