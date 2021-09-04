My wife was secretly selling goods from our home, and indeed the reason stunned me.

I suspected that my wife was a liar, but then I discovered what happened, and it broke my heart.

Gail and I were happily married for five year when I noticed that Gail was having an affair. I was devastated. I loved my wife deeply and did not want to lose her. But the signs were evident.

Gail would quickly hang-up her phone when I entered the room. And worse, everything was disappearing from my house, including valuable things that I loved. She was about to leave me, and was slowly removing all of her possessions from our home.

We had a difficult year in the last year. Due to the pandemic, I lost my job and had to search for odd jobs online. Sometimes I also did handyman work in our community.

Gail’s salary as a laboratory technician was our only source of income. Fortunately, she wasn’t sick and managed to complete a few hours overtime, which allowed us to stay in the room and board.

I was aware that her situation was very difficult and I tried my best in all ways to help her. When I wasn’t working, I did my best to maintain the home and even become a competent cook.

Gail had changed, no matter how hard I tried. She was distant, and I sometimes caught her staring at me strangely. The straw came when I saw her put her diamond earrings into her handbag.

I was furious. For whom were those earrings worn? I was determined to find the truth. I prepared dinner that night and had dessert at a fancy bakery.

Trust is the foundation of any marriage.

When Gail arrived from work, I suggested she dress up for our anniversary dinner. “Put on those diamond earrings I gave you for our second anniversary, honey,”I said. “You know how much I like seeing you wear them!”

I was so happy to see Gail appear shocked and scared. She cracked a joke. “Babe, I don’t even know where the earrings are and I’m too tired to start looking for them at this hour!”

“You know where they are, Gail,”I said it coldly. “And so do I.”

Gail looked at my face with her eyes widening with guilt. “You know?”She stumbled. “How? I mean… Where…”

“Where?”I asked. “I can’t tell you exactly where, but I know they are at your lover’s house!”

“My lover?”Gail gasped “Are you insane? I don’t have a lover!”

“Then where are the earrings?”I screamed. “Where are the silver napkin rings and the silver tea set your grandmother gave us for our wedding?”

Gail’s eyes were full of tears. “You…You know about those?”

“Tell me, Gail,”I said. “Tell me everything. Who do you talk to on the phone? Who is your lover? I have the right to know!”

Gail looked at me in the eyes. “Yes, Steve, I guess you do have the right to know. The person I talk to on the phone is your mother.”

“My mother?”I was shocked.

“I’m sorry, Steve, but she and I thought it would be easier this way,”Gail stated. “She’s been sick, and since she lost her job she has no insurance…”

“Why didn’t you tell me?”I wept. “I would have done something…”

“You are already doing all you can,”Gail spoke softly. “And the missing things, including the earrings, I sold them and sent your mother the money.”

“She’s ill?”I asked. “What’s wrong? Is she OK?”

“She’s getting the treatment she needs, and the earrings will pay off the last of her medical bills,”Gail stated. “I just don’t know if WE are going to be OK. How could you think I’d cheat on you?”

I looked at the beautiful woman who had so generously given her life for me, and I was compelled to kneel before her, just like I did when I asked for her hand in marriage. “Gail, I love you so much, I thought…I thought you’d stopped loving me. Forgive me!”

My loving, wonderful wife pulled me to her feet, hugged me, and then I realized that we were ‘for poorer and richer, in sickness as well as in health, till death do us part’.

What can we take away from this story?

Do not assume the worst until you understand what is really happening. Steve believed that Gail was cheating, but she was actually trying to protect him.

Steve believed that Gail was cheating, but she was actually trying to protect him. Trust is the foundation of any marriage. Steve was misled by Gail's secrecy and began to doubt her fidelity. But then he realized that she truly loved him.

