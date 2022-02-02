Rock Hall of Fame: Eminem and Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Lead Nominees

The nominations for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 are in, and the list features Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Beck, Pat Benatar, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest, Kate Bush, Devo, Judas Priest, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, and Dionne Warwick. Inductions for the Fall will take place after the announcement of the top vote-getters.

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,”John Sykes, chairman of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said this in a statement. “Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”

To be eligible for this year’s ballot, each nominee’s first single or album had to have been released in 1996 or earlier. Seven of the nominees (Beck Eminem Duran Duran Dolly Parton Dolly Parton Lionel Richie Carly Simon and A Tribe Called Quest), are appearing on the ballot for their first time. However, Eminem is his only candidate. His debut LP InfiniteIt was released in 1996.

This is the sixth nomination of MC5, the forth nomination for Rage Against the Machine. It’s also the third nomination for Kate Bush and Devo, Eurythmics and Judas Priest. There are also the third and fourth nominations for Kate Bush and the New York Dolls.

Again. The Hall of Fame announced the members of each band that would be inducted should they choose. Duran Duran was chosen by the Hall of Fame to include Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, Andy Taylor, John Taylor and Roger Taylor. “Ordinary World”-era guitarist Warren Cuccurullo.

Judas Priest selected Les Binks as drummer, K. K. Downing as guitarist, Rob Halford as vocalist, Ian Hill as bassist, Dave Holland and Glenn Tipton respectively, while Scott Travis was chosen to be their drummer.

New York Dolls selected singer David Johansen and bassist Arthur. “Killer”Kane, drummer Billy Murcia and drummer Jerry Nolan, as well as bassist Sylvain Sylvain and guitarist Johnny Thunders.

Rage Against The Machine didn’t require the Hall of Fame to make many judgement calls. They have been together since day one: drummer Brad Wilk, Zack de la Rocha and Zack de la Rocha as bassists. For Tribe Called Quest they were joined by Ali Shaheed Muhammad (Phife Dawg), Q-Tip and Jarobi White.

The Hall named Devo’s guitarist Bob Casale, Gerald Casale, vocalist/bassist, Mark Mothersbaugh as singer, Bob Mothersbaugh as guitarist, and Alan Myers, drummer.

The MC5 lineup features bassist Michael Davis, guitarist/singer Wayne Kramer, and guitarist/singer Fred “Sonic”Smith, Dennis Thompson and Rob Tyner were chosen. Pat Benatar, her husband and long-time guitarist Neil Giraldo were also named.

Induction ceremonies at the Hall of Fame are often where former bandmates meet up for the evening. There aren’t many possibilities of that this time around, though it is possible that Duran Duran could play with former guitarists Andy Taylor and Warren Cuccurullo. It’s also an opportunity for Judas Priest to perform with former guitarist K.K. Downing and Seventies drummer Les Binks will be performing, as well as Dave Stewart and Annie Lennox reuniting as Eurythmics.

The new class will be selected by a vote of over 1,000 musicians, historians, journalists, and other members of the music business. Fans can vote online starting today to participate in the selection process. rockhall.comYou can also visit the interactive kiosk located at the Cleveland museum. Your selections will count for one “fan ballot”This is tabulated with the other.

The Hall of Fame has introduced many acts to the Hall of Fame in recent years by awarding them The Ahmet Ertegun Award, The Musical Excellence Award, and The Award for Musical Excellence. These picks are solely made by the Nominating Committee and will be announced together with the rest in May.

The Hall of Fame inductees from the class of 2021 were inducted into the Hall of Fame on October 30th, 2021, at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The 2022 ceremony is yet to be announced.