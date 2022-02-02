Senator Ben Ray Luján Recovering After Suffering Stroke

At least one Republican expressed hopes that concern for Mr. Luján’s health could avoid any acrimony while the Senate continues its work.

“My hope is that we all love each other enough to just slow down, do work that we can get done that won’t be affected by his being gone and get him the hell back here when it’s safe,” said Senator Kevin Cramer, Republican of North Dakota. He added, “Gosh, just the nicest guy in the world.”

But Mr. Luján’s absence comes at a critical time for Senate Democrats. President Biden has vowed that he will name a Supreme Court successor for Justice Stephen G. Breyer by the end of February. Although Mr. Luján is not a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which considers Supreme Court nominations before a full vote in the Senate, a prolonged absence could still derail the nomination process if Republicans are united in opposition to the nominee.

Lawmakers who have fallen ill have jeopardized legislation in the past, particularly in the Senate, where the loss of a single vote can significantly alter the balance of power.

The absence of Senator Edward M. Kennedy, Democrat of Massachusetts, on Capitol Hill as he battled brain cancer in 2009 complicated efforts to pass the Affordable Care Act. Mr. Kennedy died later that year, and was replaced by Scott Brown, a Republican, in a 2010 election, further hindering efforts to pass the legislation.