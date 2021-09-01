Robyn Carr Author About Virgin River Netflix Show

When it was introduced Netflix could be bringing her e-book collection to life in an adaptation of “Virgin River,” creator Robyn Carr instructed Forbes she was thrilled. When she visited the set through the filming of Season 1, her pleasure deepened. “Luckily, honestly, I can say it was even better than I’d imagined,” she famous. “It was pretty cool.”

Carr stated she had a consulting position, offering suggestions to showrunner Sue Tenney and govt producer Roma Roth to assist translate the world she’d created, including she was open to some adjustments. “They came up with some new ideas and storylines, some of which I found myself saying, ‘Damn, I wish I’d thought about that. That’s a pretty good angle, it’s innovative,'” Carr stated.

The creator has additionally supported the present’s later seasons, utilizing her social media and website robyncarr.com to advertise information concerning the Netflix collection. Followers of her books have extra cause to have a good time. Not solely is Netflix more likely to announce “Virgin River” Season 4 quickly, however, Carr additionally lately introduced her “Sullivan’s Crossing” e-book collection can also be getting an adaptation from CTV and Crave.