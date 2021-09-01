‘Teen Mom’ Stars’ Greatest Quotes on Coparenting Relationships

A crew effort! With regards to elevating their little ones, many Teen Mother stars have chosen to place their children first by co-parenting with their exes.

Working collectively after a cut-up isn’t at all times simple — and Jenelle Evans gave followers of the MTV present a glimpse of that when she was known as Nathan Griffith out on Twitter in September 2018.

“Skipped a weekend with both your kids to party again,” the Learn Between the Traces writer, who shares Kaiser with her ex, wrote on the time. “At this point, what do you tell your child?”

Griffith’s girlfriend, Ashley Lenhardt, went to bat for him, writing again, “Tell him because he’s always ‘sick’ you won’t let him see his daddy on his scheduled weekends. Sorry, this trip for his sister’s birthday was planned months ago, and because you pick and choose weekends, you switched our weekend.”

Evans responded: “No matter what excuses come out of anyone’s mouth… my child’s feelings are hurt. End of story.”

The ex-pair have struggled with their parenting earlier than. In 2015, Evans’ lawyer, Amy S. Lawrence, advised Us Weekly solely that the fact star and Griffith have been making intentional efforts to enhance.

They’re “going to do some co-parenting classes and work out a custody schedule; that way they can be the best parents they can be for Kaiser,” she advised Us on the time.

The North Carolina native isn’t the one Teen Mother OG or Teen Mother 2 star to have publicly struggled to boost youngsters together with her exes, however, many are doing effectively and have moved previous their struggles.

