Robot artist creates vases, cutlery and more with 3D printer

THE world’s first ultra-realistic robot artist showed off her skills yesterday by drawing plates, bowls and jugs.

Ai Da, the star attraction of London Design Biennale also created vases and cutlery using a 3D-printer.

2 Ai-Da is the world’s first ultra-realistic robot artist Credit: EPA

2 Ai Da created plates as well as vases, cutlery and utensils using a 3-D printer Credit: Alamy

Ai-Da, a project built in Cornwall by Oxford University and Birmingham university with technology from Oxford universities, is expected to demonstrate the value of AI within the arts.

AI Mind Home’ takes place at Somerset House as part of the London Design Biennale 2023, running from June 1st to 25th.

Exhibition aims at shedding light on the benefits AI can offer to creative and design industries.

We have previously shown how an Android dubbed the ‘world’s most expressive robotic’, smiles at humans and introduces her.

Ameca is one of the lifelikest robots ever created. It interacts with humans in Dubai’s Museum of the Future.

Ameca, the name of this hyper-realistic robotic character, is said before it spells out her name.

Has I won the Spelling Bee? She jokes.

The visitor then asked her whether she was happy to be here, to which she replied: “I don’t experience emotions. But I can appear happy.”

At some point she asks in a creepy way “Oh, wait!” What if it’s just an illusion, and that I am the real thing?