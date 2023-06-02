How much are Billy Joel’s tickets for 2023 Madison Square Garden shows?

Billy Joel’s fans want to know how much his Madison Square Garden show tickets cost after the singer recently announced his residency at the venue will end in 2024.

This 74 year old has been in the industry for nearly 60 years. Piano Man’s fans still enjoy watching him perform.

Over the past 10 years, Billy, who is a Grammy winner, had become a staple at New York City‘s iconic Madison Square Garden.

The Uptown Girl performed live every month for the past decade. His residency is set to end in 2024.

After hearing the news, fans have been eager to purchase tickets for any remaining performances at the venue.

Where to buy Billy Joel’s concert tickets

Online tickets are available for those who wish to see Billy live in concert at Madison Square Garden, 2023.

Ticketmaster and Seat Geek are among the platforms that offer passes to his NYC concerts.

This singer will perform his last show with his lifetime 150th performance in July 2024.

In his statement during a press conference on Thursday, June 1, he said: “I’m kind of flabbergasted that it lasted as long as it did.

“My team tells me that we could continue to sell tickets, but 10 years, 150 shows – all right already!”

How much are singer’s residency tickets for MSG shows?

Billy’s ticket prices vary depending on the platform one would choose to get them from.

His tickets are on Ticketmaster The range of products available includes Prices range from $97 up to $500. Prices can also fluctuate depending on what date the event is.

Seat Geek sells tickets for all major events. Priced at £ From $62 up to $146

Vivid Seats is a place where you can find them. The range of From $69 up to $8000 Stubhub has tickets ranging from $69 to over $8000. $71.

Note that the ticket prices listed are those at time of publication and may change.

Billy Announces End of Madison Square Garden Residency

In his announcement of the ending of his residency at this prestigious venue, in July 2024, the singer remembered his performances there.

“I do remember the first time we played Madison Square Garden, it was the pinnacle of my career. I thought, ‘My God, I’m headlining Madison Square Garden.’ Everybody in the world knows when you play The Garden, it’s not just New York.”

Billy expressed that it’s difficult to bring it to an end and thanked fans for their support. “I want to thank them for coming to our shows for this long. It’s hard to end, even at 150 lifetime shows. I just want to thank everyone for the wonderful thing that’s happened here.”

Billie, a tearful Billie was seen during a moment of the press conference wiping his tears as he proclaimed the end of era.

The Hollywood Reporter Notes that Billy broke multiple records, including one of his own, for “most consecutive performances by any artist.” He did so by performing 13 shows in 2015. He also broke the “most lifetime performances by any artist” record in the same year.