Robert Rodriguez Film ‘Hypnotic’ Sets Dayo Okeniyi & William Fichtner

EXCLUSIVE Robert Rodriguez’s Solstice Studios and Studio 8 action thriller Hypnotic Dayo Okeniyi has been set (See, Queenpins, Emperor) and William Fichtner (Armageddon!(in the pic. They will be joined by Oscar winner Ben Affleck and Alice Braga, Hala Finley, and the production is currently shooting in Austin, Texas.

Hypnosis follows a detective who becomes entangled in a mystery involving his missing daughter (Finley) and a secret government program – while investigating a string of impossible high-end crimes. Max Borenstein and Rodriguez wrote the script. Rodriguez, Studio 8 CEO Jeff Robinov, and John Graham are producers with Solstice Studios.

Fichtner most recently played Adam for five seasons on Chuck Lorre’s CBS sitcom Mom opposite Allison Janney. On Next TV, he’ll be Rick Kirkham. Joe Exotic, the TV series based on the real-life events documented in Netflix’s Tiger King as well as Birthday CakeEwan McGregor is opposite Shiloh Farandez, Val Kilmer, Shiloh Fernandez. His other features include Black Hawk Down, The Dark Knight – 12 Strong Blades of Glory.

Okeniyi is currently a star in SeeJason Momoa and Apple TV+ His next projects are the Disney+ Giannis Antetokounmpo biography. Greek Freak directed by Akin Omotoso, Legendary Entertainment’s Fresh directed by Mimi Cave, and Universal Pictures’ Run Sweetheart RunShana Feste directed.

Fichtner’s reps include Thruline Entertainment LA, Principal Entertainment LA Sloan Offer, Weber And Dern LLP and Innovative Artists. McKuin Frankel Whitehead and UTA are Okeniyi’s representatives.