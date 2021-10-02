David Robinson, Whose Son Daniel Robinson Has Been Missing Since June, on Relating to Gabby Petito’s Family

David Robinson II has been waiting for information regarding the whereabouts his son Daniel Robinson, 24, since June 23, when the geologist left his Arizona desert site.

Robinson hired a private detective and left South Carolina to be with Daniel during the search. He never imagined that their family would need more information three months later.

Daniel’s jeep had been found two miles from his work site in July. However, Daniel is still missing.

Authorities claim they have searched 70-miles of land for Daniel. But his father claims it is not enough.

Friends, colleagues, and strangers have been coming up week in week to look for him since his disappearance.

Robinson has compassion for the Petito family’s pain, even though Gabby Petito disappeared and Daniel did not.

“Of course, that was devastating just to hear another family is going through the same thing I was at the same time I was going through,”He said.

“And when I found out she was my son’s age, just reading, that’s horrible, so it was a horrible thing. And I’d already know what the family is going through, my family knows what the family is going through, and I don’t wish it on anybody.”

Robinson said that this experience turned him into an activist to help the families of missing people.

“I run into families all the time that email me and text me and tell me their story,”He noted. “And you’ll just be amazed, the pain that people go through.”

Daniel Robinson measures 5′ 8″, and is about 155lbs. Robinson was born without a right arm, which his father claims made him even more determined and determined to succeed.

While his life has been publicly reduced to facts about his disappearance, Daniel’s parents, older brother, twin sister, grandparents and countless friends are desperate to find him.

“He’s a scientist,”Robinson said. “He worked hard for what he got, and he’s out there somewhere, and I need some help in finding him.”