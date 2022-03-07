Robert Pattinson did some stunt driving in a batmobile

Pattinson purchased the Batmobile “top speeds” driving it, said production designer James Chinlund.

Dominic Tuohy (special-effects supervisor) told Insider that the car could travel up to 100 MPH.

“He was heavily involved in his stunt-driving work,”Chinlund spoke of Pattinson.

Robert Pattinson had the opportunity to experience firsthand the speed of the Batmobile. “The Batman.”

James Chinlund (the movie’s production designer) said that Pattinson was the Dark Knight of Gotham in the movie. He spent much of his time driving the Batmobile.

“Rob put it through its paces,”He told Insider. “He was out there working it out for sure. He got it to some top speeds, he was heavily involved in his stunt-driving work.”

But, what is it exactly? “top speeds”? Insider reached Dominic Tuohy (special effects supervisor for the movie), who was responsible for the Batmobile’s build. He stated that the Batmobile was capable of reaching speeds up to 100 mph thanks to its powerful Chevy V8 627-horsepower engine.





The Batmobile “The Batman.”



Warner Bros.







Chinlund stated that a “pod car”It was also used to film many scenes about the Batmobile. The cockpit is attached to the Batmobile’s top where the stunt driver controls the steering. It looks as though Pattinson is driving, but it is actually the stunt driver who is doing the actual driving.

Chinlund stated that, in addition to the Batmobile’s speed, it is also agile.

“It can jump, go on two wheels, do burnouts. So for me as a Batman fan, to see a car that actually drives — and that was [director] Matt [Reeves]’ initial goal from day one — the movie has one of the most visceral chases they’ve ever experienced in a ‘Batman’ movie,”He stated.

“The Batman”Currently playing in theaters