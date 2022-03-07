Jason Momoa Was Cold Filming Aquaman Scenes. You Should See His Latest Shirtless Post

I don’t know about you, but I never tire of seeing Jason Momoa shirtless . Although his natural habitat is a tropical environment, he can be very comfortable in colder climates. DC Star filmed in It can be quite cold in some parts of the country while you are shooting Aquaman 2 , and his new shirtless post really makes it look like he has embraced nature’s coldest elements.

Jason Momoa might be going through a divorce right now, but he’s still seemingly having some fun adventures that are very on-brand for him. He is currently enjoying his latest adventure. Instagram In the video, you can see him walking in freezing water wearing only a pair of shorts. Check out the video below, and other icy shots as well. These shots may make your skin tingle.

Most people wouldn’t find jumping into freezing water to be desirable and, even if they did go through with it, they would probably show some kind of negative reaction to the cold temperature. But not the DuneHe looks like a star though and is perfectly at home in water. As he sinks back into the water, he smiles and fully submerges himself.

The new post seems to have divided fans. They either think Jason Momoa is insane, but in a good way, or they feel Jason Momoa is beautiful. This is both from a physical perspective and because he is a nature-loving person. His portrayal of the aquatic hero has been a success for many years.

The actor has posted a new picture for a project that he’s currently working on for On The Roam. He also owns a water brand called Mananalu Water. It looks like they’re shooting a collaboration video of some sort and, through his caption, he teases that there are some exciting things coming that he can’t wait to show off when the time comes.

There’s more work on the horizon for Jason Momoa, though, as he has quite a few other projects coming up. We now know He will be playing in which league Fast and Furious 10 , and the role will show off a side of the actor we haven’t seen much. The Game of Thrones Star also has a upcoming travel show There are many other films we can look forward too.