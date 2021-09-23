Keir Starmer wrote a 14,000 word essay setting out his vision for the Labour Party and was immediately roasted

By Brandon Pitt
Keir Starmer sometimes faces criticism about not standing for anything.

Starmer has been in office for 17 months as leader of opposition. Many are not sure what policies Starmer would implement in the country. Some on the left believe he is not strong enough to stand against Johnson.

Until now.

Starmer was ready to tell the public what he stood for, with the UK slowly putting the pandemic behind them thanks to the vaccine rollout.

So that he did, in a 14,000 essay called ‘The Road Ahead’, which was published last night by thinktank the Fabian Society.

Starmer’s 14,000 words of ideas were not enough to please his critics. Instead, Starmer was mocked for writing such a long essay that they considered it too boring and tedious.

The Labour Party conference takes place in Brighton next week and Starmer will deliver his first in-person speech to members on Wednesday. Let’s just hope it is a bit more concise than his essay.

Poor Starmer. Damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t…

