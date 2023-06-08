Rishi sunak wants kids to learn maths and play chess more during his US trip.

RISHI sunak told a Washington DC-area school that he would like to see more kids playing chess.

The PM visited an elementary school in which students 3D printed their own sets.

1 Rishi Sunak was shown a 3D-printed chess board during a trip to Friendship Technology Preparatory High School, Washington DC Credit: AP

Mr Sunak also watched a drone being flown, planted jalapeño seeds and helped with a science experiment.

When he was looking at a custom-made chess board, he said more British youngsters should play the game.

The said: “You know, I’m actually doing a little bit of work now on how we can get more people in the United Kingdom to play chess, because it’s so good for you.

“It’s a great skill and it’s really good for helping you think and it’s a great hobby.”

In the early part of this year, Downing Street declared that every school child will be required to learn maths up until they reach 18 years old.

Mr Sunak is in Washington DC for talks at the Whitehouse with President Biden.

The two – who already have met three times in the past year since PM became No10 – are expected to talk about a global AI regulation, a possible new economic alliance and the current war in Ukraine.

Mr Sunak laid yesterday a floral wreath at Arlington National Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

A military band played the national anthems from both US and UK.

Mr Sunak attended an MLB game as well.

As part of US UK Friendship Day and to celebrate the relations between both countries, the Washington Nationals will face the Arizona Diamondbacks.