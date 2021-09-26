Rio Ferdinand’s angry reaction to BT colleague caught on camera after phone smashed

Rio Ferdinand must have thought his Saturday couldn’t get any worse when Manchester United slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa.

However, just minutes after hearing the final score at Old Trafford, the former United defender’s phone was dropped and smashed by one of his BT Sport colleagues.

Ferdinand was carrying out his punditry duties after Chelsea and Manchester City’s clash at Stamford Bridge when the blunder occurred.

Just before he was due to go live on air with Joe Cole, Joleon Lescott and host Jake Humphrey, he threw his phone in the direction of the floor manager – who let it slip through his hands.







Ferdinand’s furious reaction was captured in a hilarious clip which has been shared online by Humphrey, who revealed the phone was smashed.

Along with the footage, the BT Sport presenter wrote: “Man Utd beaten, phone smashed…good day @rioferdy5?”

Rio also took to Twitter and said: “Love Leo the floor manager but what he did to my phone will never be forgotten!!”

Do you think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the right manager for Manchester United? Let us know in the comments section below.















It was a day to forget for the Red Devils legend, and fans couldn’t resist poking fun at him after his double blow.

One put: “Ha ha u love to see it, ye should all chip in now and buy him a new one”.

Another said: “made my day”.

While a third simply posted: “Unluckkkkkky!”



















Ferdinand’s mood is unlikely to improve when he catches the highlights of United’s defeat against Villa.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were expected to claim another set of three points at Old Trafford, but it was Kortney Hause who went down the other end and bagged a sensational 88th-minute winner for the visitors.









United were then offered a dramatic lifeline when Hause went from hero to zero by giving away a stoppage-time penalty for a handball inside the box.

Yet, Bruno Fernandes let the Villa defender off the hook and squandered the chance to salvage a draw for United when he sent his spot-kick flying over the bar.