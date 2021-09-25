Ricky Martin, Vanessa Hudgens, and more at Savage X Fenty

By Brandon Pitt
In
Rihanna’sSavage X Fenty Vol. 3 is all the internet can talk about tonight as the fashion show streams on Amazon. The one-of-a-kind, diverse and inclusive event includes stunning performances by﻿ Daddy Yankee, and celebrity appearances by stars like Cindy Crawford and Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon.Ricky Martin’s performance practically broke Twitter as everyone gushed over his vocals, even the non-Spanish speakers. It’s obvious Rihanna knew just who she wanted for her perfectly tailored show- take a look at some of the stunning celebrities that were a part of her show below.


