Ricky Martin, Vanessa Hudgens, and more at Savage X Fenty

Rihanna’sSavage X Fenty Vol. 3 is all the internet can talk about tonight as the fashion show streams on Amazon. The one-of-a-kind, diverse and inclusive event includes stunning performances by Daddy Yankee, and celebrity appearances by stars like Cindy Crawford and Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon.Ricky Martin’s performance practically broke Twitter as everyone gushed over his vocals, even the non-Spanish speakers. It’s obvious Rihanna knew just who she wanted for her perfectly tailored show- take a look at some of the stunning celebrities that were a part of her show below.
