Anthony Joshua Hosts open workout! Ukrainian Arrives in UK And Jay Z Fear latest updates

JOSHUA FEARED JAY-MAKER

Anthony Joshua once thought he was going to be PUNCHED by hip-hop legend Jay-Z.

The unified heavyweight champion managed to grab a photo with the ‘Big Pimpin” star at a Will Smith movie premiere in the States.

But the music mogul was far from happy with AJ’s approach to grabbing the snap. Speaking with William Hill Joshua recalled: “Jay-Z was cool.

“I was at Will Smith’s premiere once, years back. Jay-Z, as I mentioned, I listened that week ago.

I love that stuff. ‘Dead presidents’.

Imagine – those beautiful houses that look like mansions with a stairway in their middle. They leave and come back.

Pure opulence. I was there for the big premiere. It was on one of those large staircases. Jay-Z came in, and I was astonished.

“And I thought, ‘Yo Jay-Z.’ Do you get what I’m referring to? Ready to leap off the balcony. But I thought, “Play It Cool”.

I wondered how he was going to climb these stairs. It’s a premiere if I stand on my left and he moves on to my right.

“Thank God, I stood on the right side. I was just like (grabs his wrist) Jay, would you mind taking a photo? He looked at me and said, “Boy, I will bust your head if your hand doesn’t come off my hand.”

It was one of those situations where I gave the guy my camera.

“And in that picture, I think it’s one of the first pictures on my Instagram, Jay-Z has just got a plain face. And there’s me with a big smile.”

