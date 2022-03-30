RHONJ’s Jackie Reflects on 18-Year Battle With Eating Disorder

The Real Housewives of New JerseyStar Jackie Mark GoldschneiderShe is being candid about her 18-year battle with an eating disorder, and her recovery.

The reality star was open about the subject, but she stated that tonight’s episode marks her beginning to heal.

She wrote the following March 29th. Instagram postShe has a disorder. “took over my mind, my body and my life.”

Jackie says that she was unable to seek help because of her own perceptions.

“18 years of dangerous habits, secretive behaviors and obsessive eating and exercise patterns that I was terrified to let go of, because I wrapped so much of my identity around being thin,”She spoke. “I was ashamed of my behavior around food and scared that people wouldn’t understand why or how I could do this to myself. I also didn’t know how to get help, as a middle aged woman with 4 young children.”