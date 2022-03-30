CNN+ Must Cure My Breaking News Addiction

The newly launched streaming service offers a respite from the pandemic-fueled, breakneck news-a-palooza we’ve become accustomed to

When I was watching so much CNN programming, it became clear that I needed to reduce my viewing. Not to mention, a worried friend even told me it’s time to cut back. As a viewer, I was taught what to expect, how to watch their reports, and the cadence.

Now, I’m asking CNN’s news staff to help retrain me in how to consume the vastly different pace and feel of its new streaming service CNN+.

The new offering was free of any “Breaking News Alerts”There were no 15-minute roundtable fights between guests and anchors, they didn’t talk over each other and there was no screaming.

Stories needed to breathe. Everything was done slowly. And guests weren’t booked as some kind of mixed martial arts cage match, but to intelligently discuss the topic.

This is an American news channel, or was it taken over by the BBC? Fox and MSNBC are going after you CNN+. They are aggressive. They yell. They offer instant gratification via breaking news alerts.

The eight CNN+ live broadcasts seemed so thoughtful and thought-provoking. They didn’t even have flashy catchphrases pledging “out in front”Listen to information in a “no spin zone.”CNN is making a statement by having three of the top CNN+ shows hosted by women-impactful journalists.

The legendary Christiane Amanpour, CNN’s chief international correspondent admired throughout the journalism industry, hosted the “Go There” show which showcases the newsroom’s global reach. Sara Sidner, an international and long-standing correspondent, is the show’s helm. “Big Picture”This article focuses on more topic-related topics.

Kate Bolduan (who has been with CNN since 2007) kicks off the programming day. “5 Things”The show provides a summary of everything you need to know. She stated during the broadcast that the show was “a great place to learn.” “a curation of the day’s news. This is a deeper, more organized dive.”

A deep dive? A deep dive?

CNN+ management said they would only disrupt the streamer’s programming if a major story breaks. I am waiting for the streamer, so that they can bring you the latest news. It’s not a problem. I’m used to cable news jerking back and forth all day to the point where you’re not sure what’s actually breaking news or not.

“Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter, who’s a big proponent of getting news out, started his new daily CNN+ show pledging to let viewers know the “story behind the story.”

He laid out that he’d peel back the layers of how big stories are produced, and make viewers feel like they’re “inside the newsroom”Learn the inside secrets of how stories are made. On Tuesday, we covered everything from the Oscars to Nielsen’s sale to private equity.

One thing to note is that I’m live tweeting everything throughout the CNN+ launch because posting quick breaking news is a way to get followers on social media. And it’s also a way the major cable news operators keep their audience engaged.

Someone with the Twitter handle @susantweetsNY tweets me: “If broadcast news stopped repeatedly reporting the same story 24/7, there’d be more time for ‘real journalism.’”

If broadcast news stopped repeatedly reporting the same story 24/7, there’d be more time for”real journalism” — Susan 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@susantweetsNY) March 29, 2022

It’s okay that not everyone likes breaking news. CNN+ commercials even make fun of this. CNN anchor Anderson Cooper in a suit is gently ribbed by Anderson Cooper, CNN+ anchor wearing jeans and a casual shirt.

CNN+ offers a way to switch from streaming traditional broadcasts to streaming. It’s only available to subscribers who already have CNN’s broadcast as part of a their cable or Internet television packages.

A stripped-down version is offered by major cable and broadcast networks. It runs the same stories throughout the day, but allows you to access the streaming broadcast in case of breaking news. They are available on specific apps such as Hulu or Paramount+.

CNN+ received the Russian breaking news alert. It was a pleasure to see CNN+ do what they do best. However, I think that the overreliance on flashes and alarms, jumping from one story to the next, and the inability to take the time to explain what was happening did more harm than good. Fix me, CNN+.

