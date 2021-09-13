RHONJ Real Housewives of New Jersey Joe Gorga calls Son Gino His Mini Me! Here’s Why

Joe Gorga, Real Housewives of New Jersey husband is grooming his and Melissa Gorga’s oldest son Gino to be just like him. Joe went to Instagram to send Gino a happy Birthday message, Gino will be 14 today.

Instagram also features a father/son picture of Gorga men exercising their biceps in the gym. ‘Gino certainly is growing up fast,’ One commenter claims. ‘It’s fun to watch these beautiful children grow up before our eyes’ posts another.

Joe Gorga received some snide remarks, too. ‘We don’t need another Joe!’ another writes. While one more questions Joe about pushing Gino too hard, asking if he is too young to be lifting weights?’

Joe Gorga Spends time with his son Gino at the Gym

Proud mom RHONJMelissa Gorga, a star of the movie “The Killer Angels”, also shared a touching post. First, Melissa wishes her little boy Happy Birthday. She then adds, in a touch of sentimentality, how proud she feels about Gino. ‘You go harder than anyone in this family. You make us all look lazy. I love you so much!’

Fans of the Bravo hit reality show have watched along as Melissa and Joe Gorga’s family have been through a lot over the years. The last season of, however, RHONJFans began to worry when Joe and Melissa started having marital problems.

Melissa is enjoying her fame growing, both with the show and with her business venture. Melissa is also spending more time away from family and friends. Melissa informed Joe that Joe feels lonely, sad, and neglected because of his absences.

Joe Gorga explained to Melissa that he was an old-school Italian man and wanted to be the breadwinner. He wants her to be at home when he’s not. He claims that he also wants her to take care of her husbandly duties.

Fans are well aware that Melissa Gorga was not happy with this during the season. Tensions grew. Melissa shared that Joe and her continue to work out their differences during the time between seasons. They are also claiming that things are going well.

Melissa and Joe Gorga Relationship on The Mend

As reported by TV Show Ace, filming for RHONJ Season 12The process is underway. Some details are beginning to emerge. There is growing friction among the wives and Season 12 looks to be the most dramatic. The drama from Season 11 continues. Although the drama continues among the wives, Joe Gorga’s and Melissa’s problems seem to be improving.

These little tidbits represent only a small portion of the drama building amongst women. Bravo has not yet released a date for the Season 12 premiere. RHONJ. It seems like fans will have to wait till February 2022 in order to catch up with all the latest Jersey drama.