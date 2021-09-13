Knee pain Solution And Pain in Your Back of Your Knee Surprising Reasons!

It can be frustrating, restricting, or debilitating depending on how severe the pain is.

The following is an extract from the CDC Chronic pain affects approximately 50 million Americans. Chronic pain is the leading reason adults seek medical treatment.

Acute pain refers to sudden, severe pain without a cause. Chronic pain is when the pain lasts more than six months after the injury or illness has been treated. Cleveland Clinic.

A variety of reasons can lead to chronic or acute pain, especially in the knees.

The largest joint in our body, the knee, is responsible to so many daily activities. Proper knee function is essential for running, jumping, squatting and sitting comfortably.

If you feel severe pain behind your knees, consult your doctor. This could indicate a serious condition. Below are some possible reasons.

Baker’s Cyst

If you notice a fluid-filled sac behind your knee, it may be a Baker’s cyst. The most likely causes are arthritis and degenerative knee conditions.

According to a Study, Baker’s cysts are often found in those who have had a prior knee injury. The leg may feel tighter, more painful, and maybe more visible if it is extended. Exercise may also be an option to increase the discomfort.

To determine how to treat the cyst, consult a doctor. You may need to have tests done in order to rule out any other serious conditions. Baker’s cysts are usually treated non-surgically. The cyst can be surgically removed in severe cases.

Meniscus Tear

According to the CDC, forcefully rotating or turning the knee can cause a torn meniscus. Mayo Clinic. The treatment is usually rest, ice, or medication. In severe cases, a torn meniscus might need surgery.

Hamstring Strain

The severity of hamstring strains or tears can vary.

Most strains are not too severe and require time and rest to heal. A severe strain may require surgery. Hamstring injuries can occur from running, soccer, tennis, basketball and other sports. These injuries can occur especially if your muscles are tight and if stretching isn’t part of your pre-game routine.

Posterior Cruciate Ligament Injury

Although injuries to the PCL are less common than those to the ACL, they often have similar symptoms. Common symptoms include swelling, pain, and instability in your leg and knee. Surgery or rehabilitation may be required for severe tears of the PCL. According to the CDC, contact sports and car accidents are the most dangerous risk factors. Mayo Clinic.

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is the most common type of arthritis and can cause pain in any joint.

The cartilage protecting the joints becomes less durable over time. According to the CDC, the most affected areas are the hands, knees, and hips. Mayo Clinic. The leading risk factor is your age.

These symptoms typically include stiffness and pain. There are many treatments for osteoarthritis of the knees. Talk to your doctor to discuss all possible treatment options.