The most recent edition of National Enquirer Johnny Depp’s hand was bruised and he has been reported as alarming. The tabloid consults the opinion of a doctor who examined the photos of Depp’s injury. “His hand is littered with bruises that seem to have been caused by blunt-force trauma. It definitely looks like he punched someone or something!”The doctor shares.

However, the outlet also hears from a dermatologist who states that “The hand looks as if it’s healing from some sort of an abrasion,” Addition “This isn’t the result of the dermatological condition.” The outlet then notes that this isn’t the first-hand injury the Edward Scissorhands Actor has suffered. According to reports, the actor punched a wall while arguing with Amber Heard, his ex-wife.

That isn’t the only similar incident. The top of one of Depp’s fingers was severed after Heard allegedly threw a vodka bottle at him. Heard has denied this claim and insists that Depp was attacking his victim at the time. A source insider weighs in. “Johnny’s temper has caused him more pain than anybody else,” Addition “He loses control, and too often he’s the one who gets hurt in the end.”Finally, Depp’s doctor reports that Depp is showing signs of excessive alcohol intake.

While Depp and Heard’s legal battle has been messy and confusing, this tabloid is just trying to add more fuel to the fire. The photo the magazine uses is obviously edited to emphasize Depp’s hand injury, making it appear much redder and more grotesque than it really is. In The original photo, Depp’s hand looks like it is slightly swollen, but the injury looks minor compared to the photo the tabloid uses.

Depp has also been very quiet since Heard’s divorce. He’s still been working and is moving forward with a defamation lawsuit against Heard, but there haven’t been any recent reports of “drunken rages” According to the magazine. The publication isn’t helping anyone by inventing more drama for Depp.

The National Enquirer Johnny Depp's past history has been a source of doubt. The tabloid said last year that Depp was getting married to a Russian gogo dancer. Then the outlet claimed Depp's career was "irreparably sunk." According to the magazine, Depp was broke. The magazine also reported that Depp was insolvent. "his last voyage" Friends feared for his well-being.