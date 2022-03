Some former U.S. soldiers are signing up to fight the Russian military in Ukraine. Retired U.S. Army sergeant Paul Grey from Tyler, Texas, is training Ukrainian resistance fighters. He spoke with Inside Edition from a secret location in Ukraine, Sergeant Grey previously served in the legendary 101st Airborne. Andrew Bennet from Bayonne, New Jersey, is also volunteering. “I’m not going to play Rambo,” the 45-year-old said. “I’m going over there because I’m able-bodied.”