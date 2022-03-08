According to Dentists, 5 Best Whitening Toothpastes for 2022

FAQs

Can whitening toothpaste really work?

Yes — just maybe not as well as you might hope. Insider was told by Dr. Salierno that while over-the-counter whitening toothpaste works well for removing surface stains and can be used to achieve a dramatic whitening effect. Professional methods are your best option.

“The true whitening effect that patients are typically after is the result of the removal of intrinsic stain, or stain that is more deeply embedded in the tooth surface,” Salierno said. “In order to get a great whitening result, patients would do well to have a professional cleaning first, and then use a prescription-strength whitening agent as directed by their dental team.”

Bottom line: Whitening toothpaste is safe and can be effective at removing surface stains — just don’t expect a dramatic transformation from over-the-counter toothpaste alone.

Is charcoal toothpaste safe for whitening teeth?

Charcoal is becoming a popular ingredient in food, cosmetics and toothpaste. Charcoal is believed to be capable of absorbing impurities and whitening teeth. However, clinical evidence isn’t so clear. ReviewsLaboratories studiesDespite its mildly abrasive qualities, charcoal doesn’t have the best results as a whitening agent. According to a study published in 2019 in The, charcoal can damage enamel and permanently discolor it. It can also damage gums. British Dental Journal.

Recent research supports the assertion. SafetyResearchers and dentists also use charcoal toothpaste CautionThe charcoal can actually scratch enamel or get stuck in the gums. For those with fillings, it is best to avoid.

Is whitening toothpaste safe?

Yes, for the most part. Although many whitening toothpastes contain abrasive ingredients to remove stains, dentists and researchers tend to find them safe and not damaging to your enamel. There are a few exceptions — see about charcoal, above — but for most people, whitening toothpaste doesn’t pose a threat to dental health. Dr. El Chami cautions, however, that sensitive teeth may need to be avoided and a gentler toothpaste used instead.

Paul Springs, DMDA Queens-based prosthodontist, Dr. X, explained, adding: “Some brands contain grit particles that are too large, which irreversibly wears down tooth enamel. This is often an issue with charcoal or baking soda toothpaste made by unrecognizable brands, so I strongly recommend patients only use toothpaste with the ADA seal of approval to avoid that issue.”

A product that doesn’t have the ADA seal doesn’t necessarily mean it is unsafe. But lesser-known brands could use questionable ingredients, or forms of ingredients generally considered tooth safe. These ingredients can be too gritty and can damage your enamel. You can be sure that the contents of the tube are safe to use at home by using the ADA seal.

What’s the deal with the ADA Seal of Acceptance?

We have already mentioned that the ADA Seal ProgramIt is an optional process that allows companies to submit products to professional organizations for independent review. This review will determine if enough research has been done to support the product’s safety or efficacy.

The review process can be optional and costly for small businesses, so there are many toothpastes and dental products that do not bear the ADA seal. This doesn’t necessarily mean the products aren’t up to snuff — but the dentists we consulted with highly recommend sticking to ADA-approved products to ensure you’re getting a product that actually works and is safe.

Dr. Springs stated it this way: “Not having the seal isn’t enough to condemn a product, but there is enough that [damage enamel] that I wouldn’t risk chancing it.”

Is fluoride really considered safe?

Oversimplified health information has led to fluoride being demonized for its alleged ability to cause dental staining, and even cancer. Although technically, fluoride is true, the toxic chemical would have to be inhaled in large amounts to cause severe adverse effects. This is far more than toothpaste and fluoridated water.

Dental professionals are unanimous in their belief that fluoridated toothpaste is safe. SafeIt is recommended to prevent cavities and strengthen enamel throughout your lifetime. The ADA won’t accept any toothpaste that does not contain fluoride. This goes for standard as well as whitening toothpaste — ideally, fluoride is going to be included in any toothpaste you use daily.