Resort To Love Movie Review: Is The Netflix Original Worth The Watch?

Netflix has dropped its latest vacay-rom-com movie, ‘Resort To Love’, starring Christina Milian who attempts a comeback after her recent project went down the hill. There are tons of fans who love a good light romance movie with a tinge of cuteness embedded within, but does ‘Resort To Love’ meet the mark or is it going to follow a routine filled with languor and petty love.

Alicia Keys has yet again made a mark with her latest production, ‘Resort To Love’, following the generic ‘girl faces trouble in paradise’ storyline that seems to seldom do well in the market. However, the trailer has promised a few interesting turns of events in the movie that could very well be a good enough reason to watch ‘Resort To Love’ on Netflix.

What to expect in Netflix’s ‘Resort To Love’:

The story follows the tragic heartbreak of an aspiring singer who after much struggles, gets up on her own feet to continue her passion. As fate always has its own say, Erica soon realizes that the wedding gig that she took up is actually that of her ex-fiance. As things take a stumble for the worse, Erica has to decide if she wishes to walk away or endure the torment left in her heart and complete her gig.

Is ‘Resort To Love’ the rom-com of the year?

The hyper-energetic romedy movie has a certain spark to it that leaves a feel-good emotion all the way till the final scene. But, it certainly lacks a certain flair that casual vacay genre movies usually possess, despite the exotic scenery and hot-bods the movie flaunts.

For instance, the star cast and scenery have been made visually appealing, giving fans a Hawaiian holiday-ish experience. However, the movie failed to impress with any attention-grabbing moments that leave viewers glued to the screen. At times, it felt as if the movie was bringing Erica on a loop with her emotions, failing to focus much on the chemistry between the love triangle.

At least, the movie would be an amazing watch for those who wish to take inspiration for their next travel plan, that is, if the pandemic situation allows it. All in all, ‘Resort To Love’ would be a good one-time watch as the cast performance did make up for a few setbacks in the storyline. But to be rom-com of the year, the chances are terribly low just like Erica’s luck in love.

To sum things up, ‘Resort To Love’, would be a good weekend watch if you have nothing else on your plate. Though it would be best to explore other options before diving into the vacay-themed rom-com as Netflix has lots more to offer.