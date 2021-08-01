“Explained” Season 3 Episode 3 Out! Watch All Episode For Free Online On Netflix

Netflix’s top-rated documentary TV show, “Explained” is back with its third installment. The first three episodes are already out and the fans are waiting for the next chapter. So, when will “Explained” Season 3 episode 4 drop on Netflix and how can you watch it for free? Here are all the details.

“Explained” is one of the highly praised documentary series on Netflix. With its official debut in May 2018, the show got incredible attention from the Netflix audience. “Explained” is produced by Vox Media in collaboration with the streaming king, Netflix. Currently, the show is running its third installment and the fans are expecting more in the way.

“Explained” garnered huge recognition for its simple plot with linear characters. The creators have adopted an easy story-telling method that impressed the audience. So, after two highly popular seasons, “Explained” is back with Season 3 and it has already dropped the first three chapters of the latest installment. With episode 3 marking its climax, the fans are now eager for the fourth episode. So, let’s have a look at the episode list and release dates of the upcoming chapter of “Explained” Season 3.

“Explained” Season 3 Episode List

“Explained” Season 3 will deliver seven entertaining episodes. While the first three are already out, the fans are waiting for the next four episodes. So, when will Netflix unwrap the last four chapters? Here are the updates –

Episode 1 – “Sugar”

“Explained” is one of the most inspirational as well as educational docu-series that teaches its audience various aspects. In episode 1, the show highlights the adverse effects of sugar on the human body and how its overdose or addiction can destroy vital nutrients. “Explained” Season 1 Episode 1 aired on July 16, 2021.

Episode 2 – “Royalty”

The second episode of “Explained” Season 3 dropped on July 23, 2021. It centralizes the eminence of monarchies despite the push back of authorities in the political ecosystem.

Episode 3 – “Flags”

The third installment of Netflix’s popular documentary series portrayed the prominence of flags. It explains the power, influence, and impact of every flag. It highlights how a simple piece of cloth can deliver the most impactful message and lead to disruption with firm belief. “Explained” Season 3 Episode 3 landed on July 30, 2021, and received an incredible response from the audience.

Episode 4

The official title of Netflix’s docu-series “Explained” Season 3’s Episode 4 is not yet revealed, but we can expect another thrilling episode that will surely add value to the audience’s life. Episode 4 is set for an official release on August 6, 2021.

Episode 5

Episode 5 of “Explained” Season 3 will land on Netflix on August 13, 2021. The fans are curious to unwrap another informative topic in the upcoming episode.

Episode 6

“Explained” Season 3 Episode 6 is set for a premiere on August 20, 2021. The episode synopsis is not yet revealed.

Episode 7

“Explained” Season 3 Episode 7 will mark its debut on August 7, 2021, on Netflix. It will wrap up season 3 and we can expect a bombastic end to “Explained” Season 3.

Stay tuned for more updates on “Explained” Season 3.