Remember When Time ‘Trading Spaces Glued Hay To the Wall?

A good home makeover program is a great thing, but what about when things go wrong? TLC Reality Show Trading SpacesThis viral video is currently being shared on TikTok by viewers who express horror at the crew’s bizarre design choices.

How to Glue Hay to the Walls

One TikTok showed clips of an episode in which unsuspecting homeowners were shown a room with hay stuck to the walls. You read that right, actual hay was glued to the walls.

Apparently, within 24 hours, the homeowners’ baby was “gagging”The hay took five people 17 hours each to remove from the walls. While this seems pretty bad, it’s definitely not the worst Trading Spaces Room viewers have seen.

From Horror-Themed Kitchens to Beach Rooms

The show aired when one family appearedThey were then given a room with a beach-cabana theme. It sounds fun, right? That’s not the case when there are piles of sand everywhere. Another homeowner was given a giant self-portrait of the show’s designer, Hildi Santo-Tomas, on their dining room wall.

Others who took part in the showSome walls were covered with flowers or CDs. Some have received rooms painted all-white or black. One of the most bizarre paint jobs? One room in which the designers used paintballs to make a polka-dot effect.

Some of the design choices can be downright frightening. One family was shocked to discover a horror-themed kitchen in their home. A “bloody”A tarp was placed on the walls with a coffin-shaped spice rack to complete the frightening theme.

Think it couldn’t get any weirder? You might be wrong. One family received an “upside-down room,”This is exactly what you believe it to be. Santo-Tomas hung all the furniture — including lamps and carpets — from the ceiling.

Doing Exactly What They Weren’t Supposed To Do

Although most of these design options are completely bizarre, homeowners often find themselves in a totally normal space. What’s the reason? The designers do exactly the opposite of what homeowners ask.

The homeowner may request that their rooms be painted the exact color they want, or have beautiful wood fireplaces removed. Trade Spaces The crew is notorious for doing the wrong thing. One family’s carpet was ripped up, leaving them with a concrete floor. What was the problem? They had small children; toddlers and concrete don’t really go together.

Although the show ceased airing in 2008 it has been revived numerous times. In 2018, the show was relaunched and went off-air in 2018. TLC also launched an internet show at the same moment. Trading Spaces: We’re BackTo go along with the revival.

