Reddit Story Is it Selfish To Tell The Truth To My Sister?

One Redditor experienced an emotional bump when she took her teen sister to catch up on their lost time. Everything looked perfect. But to the Redditor’s dismay, she could barely hold the truth any longer when her stepsister started complaining about their childhood.

According to her sister, the Redditor did not take proper care of her when she was young. After they reconnected, she continued to poke fun at Redditor until it became too much. Redditor revealed the truth about her childhood to her sister. She later regretted it.

In a broken home, older siblings can often act as substitute parents to their brothers and sisters. One Reddit user experienced something similar. After a cup of coffee with her sister, their conversation became a life-changing one.

WOMAN TELLS SISTER THE TRUTH ABOUT THEIR CHILDHOOD

Sometimes, a majority of the conflict can be traced to a simple misunderstanding. While some people are willing to overlook their ego, others can be stubborn and let it get in the path of progress. Redditor one had an experience with a sibling and sought help from the community. In her post, the user said:

“Am I the [expletive] for “outing” how terrible our childhood was? I would have loved for my sister to not be hurt or affected by it, but I couldn’t bear the blame I was getting. Is it selfish? I thought she’d be old enough to [hear] the gist of it.”

As adults, we seldom choose to do something that might hurt people we know. This is why we may be reluctant, to tell the truth, face-to-face if it might offend or embarrass our loved ones. Several people from the online community took the Redditor’s side, saying she was right in telling the truth to her sister.

Sometimes relationships can get complicated. One Redditor confessed that after his mom passed, his stepdad refused to let him spend time with his stepbrother and told him to “get lost” every time he tried to arrange a visit. In his post, he said:

“I got so mad that he told my brother that I was the one who didn’t wanna be around when that’s all I tried to do. So I told S the truth, the fact that I wanted to be around him and tried visiting, why his dad was always a [expletive] to me and how that’s mainly the reason why he didn’t want me around anymore after mom passed.”

According to Psychology Today, communication is the key to understanding and feeling comfortable with your loved ones. Often, people blame the “lack of communication” for the difficulties in their relationship, with either of the parties bearing the blame for something they haven’t done. Redditor could easily have done this, but he chose the truth.

TELLING THE TRUTH CAN BE DIFFICULT

Telling someone the truth is hard, especially when you know that it’s something they may not be ready to hear. But honesty is essential to any healthy relationship. Redditor One realized this and opened up to his brother about his paternity.

The man believed that his brother should know the truth about their history. The man wrote to The New York Times saying:

“Should I tell my brother outright, or should I inquire if he wants more details about his heritage or simply not bring it up?”.

Several people replied and told him that his mother should’ve informed him and his brother about artificial insemination. Why was it so hard for her to tell her son the truth? According to Medium, people bend the truth to protect themselves from emotional reactions and are mostly unsure of how to deal in case they have them.

REDDITOR EXPOSES THE TRUTH ABOUT HIS BROTHER

Sibling rivalries are common in households, especially when the siblings are around the same age group. Reddit user a teenager shared his story about how his brother treated him when he was with his friends. He revealed that his brother would lie to his friends about Redditors. He finally stood up for his rights.

It turned out that the Redditor was lying to his brother, which led to him being dislikable by his friends. Redditor’s brother’s best friend approached him about something he had heard. This made him uncomfortable. Finally, the user spoke out about his brother. It had unexpected consequences. In his post, he explained:

“I told her [his brother’s friend] how it was my brother who was the one that would argue with me, saying, “how dare you to try to steal my time with my friends” even though I’d just be on my phone”.

After the girl shared the information with his friends, the older brother shouted at Redditor. The gang split up, with half taking each brother’s side. Eventually, the Redditor’s mom accused him of making his brother’s life miserable.

HONESTY IS VITAL FOR A RELATIONSHIP TO THRIVE

Honesty is the foundation for trust and understanding in a relationship, and trust is vital for a relationship to thrive and function. When you’re constantly honest with someone, it’s a healthy sign that they can trust you and reflect on what you say. In turn, they believe your promises and commitments and know you’re a person of your words.

Telling the truth can hurt, but that shouldn’t stop you from revealing it. If you keep the most important truths, it will allow you to live free from restraints. You block what is necessary in your life.

If you are honest with yourself, it opens up the door for others to become closer to their dreams. Are you sure that these people were honest in telling their loved ones the truth? We appreciate your comments! We appreciate your comments!