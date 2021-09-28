A Leisurely Dinner Together by Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd

Reportedly after dining together, Jolie was seen getting into the back of the ‘Can’t Feel My Face’ singer’s black SUV and were supposedly going back to The Weeknd’s home.

This is not the first time we’re hearing of the actress and the singer hanging out together. In fact, they were seen at the same Italian restaurant back in July.

Page Six claims that the celebs spent hours at the famous spot but left separate and decided not to share photos. The 46-year old wore a black silk gown with a light beige trench coat and a black mask for the dinner outing. The Weeknd chose a black tuxedo in denim and black boots.

A source close to The Weeknd told Page Six, “They’re clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date]” adding “He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in.”

Time will only tell what comes of these two celeb friends.

