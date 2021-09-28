Nestle Recalled Frozen DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust Pepperoni Pizza Packs Worth almost 28,000 pounds

ALMOST 28,000 pounds of pizza has been recalled by Nestle over fears it could make you sick. Nestle has recalled frozen DiGiorno crispy Pan crust Pepperoni pizza packs, which may contain three different meat pizzas.

The latter contains textured soy protein, but the branding error means that this isn’t mentioned on the packaging.

Pizza could be dangerous for people with an allergy to or intolerance.

You may experience symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, difficulty breathing, and other skin reactions if you are allergic to soy protein.

Affected products are found in 26-oz cartons with the batch code 128510721 and the best purchase date of March 2022.

These products were shipped to distribution centers and retail locations across the country.

Target currently has the pizzas on sale for $7.99, and Kroger is offering them for $8.49.

These pizzas were previously sold at Walmart for $7.78 but are now unavailable.

Nestle was notified by a customer that the three-meat pizza in the carton was labeled pepperoni pizza.

The US Food Safety and Inspection Service have not received any reports of adverse reactions from eating the pizza.

The US Food Safety and Inspection Service advise anyone who has the affected pizzas at their home to not eat them or return them for a full refund.

Nestle said in a statement: “The quality, safety, and integrity of Nestlé USA and DiGiorno products remain our number one priority.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers.”

