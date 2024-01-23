Reddit Down: User Frustration Mounts as Website and App Issues Persist

Twitter Flooded with Panic as Reddit Goes Offline – What’s Happening?

People are taking to X, formerly Twitter, to make sure that Reddit is actually down.

Reports of Big Problems on Downdetector

The most reported problems on Downdetector right now include issues with the website, app, and server connection.

Reddit users are flooding Downdetector to report an outage. “Yup, Reddit is definitely down. On the website on my computer and the app on my phone. Neither will load,” one wrote. Another added, “Reddit servers struggling right now.”

An outage map provided by Downdetector shows the outage is impacting users across the United States.

