Ali Krieger Opens Up About Feeling ‘Broken’ After Ashlyn Harris Breakup – Exclusive Interview

Ali Krieger Opens Up About Life After Soccer and Divorce

After facing major life changes, Ali Krieger is ready to embrace the next chapter of her life. The US Women’s National Team star retired from her soccer career and also went through the dissolution of her 4-year-marriage to fellow player Ashlyn Harris. However, the 39-year-old is now looking toward the future with optimism after experiencing her lowest lows.

A New Beginning for Ali Krieger

Ali Krieger recently sat down with SELF for an interview published on January 23, where she shared her journey of processing her emotions and reaching a healthy space in her life. She expressed that although she met the most broken version of herself this year, she now feels like the strongest. She has a newfound confidence that she can overcome anything and is eagerly anticipating the next phase of her life.

Embracing Change and Self-Love

Despite her challenging experiences, Ali is not rushing into new romantic relationships. Instead, she is prioritizing herself and focusing on personal growth. She believes that the universe has sent her a gift and she is prepared to accept it wholeheartedly.

In conclusion, Ali Krieger’s story is one of resilience, self-reflection, and embracing change. She has emerged from her struggles with newfound strength and is ready to face the future with optimism and self-love.