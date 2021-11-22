Reddit backs woman who refused to cook Thanksgiving dinner for her fiance’s massive family

A woman whose fiancé expects her to cook Thanksgiving Dinner for 20 or more of his family members has been arranged. Reddit To vent.

She stated that she was extremely happy with her four-year tenure. “single-handedly”For his large family, he hosts Thanksgiving dinners and cooks. Families , but she doesn’t want to this year as she hasn’t been well and has never been thanked for her efforts over the previous years.

Since telling her fiancé, he hasn’t spoken to her.

Posting on the Am I The A**hole subreddit, she explained that she typically hosts his family for both Thanksgiving and Christmas, while her partner typically just “babysits a brisket in the smoker”.

She explained that she prepares the meals the night before and cooks for the entire day. When it is time to sit down to enjoy the meal, she is often too tired.

Last year, she asked her family to bring a side dish or dessert to help ease her burden.

She claimed that no one has ever thanked her for hosting the event each year, and that she has never had enough leftovers to enjoy the next day.

He reacted with fury when she said to her partner that she had no plans of cooking this year. “but that’s our tradition”, “can’t you at least make some boxed stuffing or something”?, and “everyone is planning on coming”.

He told her that he could host the event if he desired. He hasn’t spoken to her since.

Providing context, she said she hasn’t been well recently and just finished up an eight-month course of rough medication. She said she’s been achy and miserable, and tends to feel stiff is she overworks herself.

She is mulling the idea of buying a single-serving Thanksgiving dinner instead, and sitting out Thanksgiving entirely.

She said that her partner found the Reddit posting and updated us with an update. “now apparently we’re cancelling everything”.

The top comment with more than 18,000 upvotes suggests that she has “some conversations”Before marrying her partner. They wrote: “If your fiancé is not considerate of what you need versus what he and his family wants and also not pulling his weight now, will he as a partner when you’re married?

“An important distinction is that you did not say ‘we can’t host a dinner.’ You said ‘you need to be the one to do it this year if you want it because I’m tired’ and he balked.”

Another commenter suggested that if it’s “so important” to her fiancé, he should do it himself while the Redditor enjoys a week at a hotel or at a friend’s house.

“I bet they leave you to clean everything up too,”Another person wrote. The original poster responded and said: “They sure do. I was seriously considering serving dinner on paper plates last year for this exact reason.”

She answered that her partner does not realize how hard she works hosting each year. “absolutely knows”They have spoken about it twice.

She continued: “At this point I absolutely don’t care for plans everyone else made on my behalf without my input.”