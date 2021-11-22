4 year old girl who succumbed to sepsis. “Medicals could have saved her life if they had acted sooner,”

An inquest found that a four year-old girl died from sepsis after she was sent home with a stomach bug.

Skyla Whiting, her little sister, was brought to hospital in Wales by Amy Whiting. Amy Whiting said that Skyla could have been saved had doctors acted sooner.

Skyla Whiting, a little girl from Little Skyla's home was sick. She had been vomiting and had a rash all over her body. Her mother sought medical attention.

Sklya, 4 years old, is pictured with Amy Whiting, her mum and her dad.

Mrs Whiting stated that the staff at Nevill Hill Hospital in Abergavenny made Skyla feel like an ‘inconvenience.’

The little girl was vomiting and suffering from a rash. A doctor at the hospital diagnosed her with a viral infection.

After Mrs Whiting said that she felt ’embarrassed’ by the staff, she decided to take Whiting to another hospital in Cardiff.

Skyla was informed that Amy was admitted to University Hospital Wales Cardiff. “desperately ill”and toxic shock syndrome.

According to the NHS, toxic shock syndrome is a rare and life-threatening condition that results from bacteria entering the body and releasing harmful chemicals.

Any age can be affected.

What are the symptoms for toxic shock syndrome? Anyone can get toxic shock syndrome. These are the symptoms to look out for: High temperatures

Flu-like symptoms

Confusion

Trouble breathing

Dizziness, fainting

A sunburn-like rash that is widespread

feeling and being sick

diarrhoea

Lips, tongue, whites of the eye turning red Source: NHS England

Inquest: Mrs Whiting said she realized “there was nothing more they could do”Skyla was christened when she was asked by a nurse.

She said: “It is my belief that opportunities to save Skyla’s life were missed at the Nevill Hall Hospital.”

A report on Skyla’s death by suicide was written by Professor Parviz Habibi. “In my opinion there was a missed opportunity to consider Sepsis by the evening of 13 May 2018.”

He stated that a diagnosis of sepsis must have been made.

“On the balance of probabilities Skyla’s life would have been saved if such actions would have been taken.”

Dr Robert ScottJupp provided a second report. “In my opinion, on the balance of probabilities she would have survived with earlier intervention, ie intravenous antibiotics.”

Newport Civic Centre is still under investigation.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, which oversees Nevill Hall hospital, said that it would issue a statement once the inquest is over.

A jury found that the little girl would still have survived if intervention had occurred sooner.

