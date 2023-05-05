Recent residents are baffled by the bizarre mystery of hundreds of pounds of pasta appearing in the woods.

The mystery of the SAUCY has been solved after hundreds and pounds of pasta cooked were dumped at a local park.

Last week, the oodles were discovered in a streambed near Old Bridge, New Jersey. This town is located about 30 miles from New York City.

4 Last week, approximately 500 lbs of pasta was dumped in a stream near Old Bridge, New Jersey. Credit: Twitter/pastagirl

4 Many pasta-themed jokes were made on platforms such as Reddit. Credit: Twitter/pastagirl

Nina Jochnowitz, a former candidate for the township council, shared photos of spaghetti, macaroni and ziti on Facebook. Post by.

The township was able to remove the pasta quickly, according to her estimate.

This oddity quickly became viral on the internet, and many people came up clever puns based around pasta. Post by On the subreddit for r/NewJersey.

One commenter said, “This sounds like Rig-a Tony!” “Sounds like the work of Rig-a-Tony!” said one commenter.

“He was actually framed… orzo I’m told,” said another.

One commentator said, “We need to send these perpetrators into the State Penitentiary.”

Others were also confused.

“Someone went through the trouble of boiling all this pasta and just…dumping it?” one commenter asked.

Jochnowitz said the New York Post The person who threw the pasta away has not been located.

Reddit users said:

“The police won’t stop until the perpetrator is aldente-fied,” said another.

Jochnowitz said that while the whole pasta thing may seem funny, it is a sign of something bigger in Old Bridge.

Jochnowitz wrote in a Facebook post: “It is not surprising to see construction debris and other waste dumping in every neighborhood.”

According to her, the dump could have serious consequences on Old Bridge’s residents.

You might ask, “Who cares? But pasta has a PH level that will impact the water stream,” Jochnowitz told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“That water stream is important to clean up because it feeds into the town’s water supply.”

4 The mystery of who dumped hundreds of macaroni, macaroni and ziti is still unclear Credit: Twitter/pastagirl