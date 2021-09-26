‘Rebelde’ First Look: Netflix Reboot Debuts Musical Teaser

Netflix revealed a first look at the “Rebelde” 2022 reboot today at its aptly-named global fan event Tudum, taking fans of the nostalgic telenovela back to the halls of Elite Way School.

The reboot of the wildly popular Mexican teen musical dramedy of the early-aughts, directed by Santiago Limón, seems to have taken a page from “Elite,” opting to put the students in preppy uniforms, rather than the iconic scanty skirts and cropped blouses of its predecessor. But, like the “Rebelde” we all know and love, the clip Netflix shared shows that there’ll be no shortage of musical acts.

The new generation of students are as follows: Azul Guaita as Jana Cohen, Sergio Mayer Mori as Estebán, Andrea Chaparro as M.J., Jeronimo Cantillo as Dixon, Franco Masini as Luka Colucci, Lizeth Selene as Andi, Alejandro Puente as Sebastián Langarica-Funtanet and Giovanna Grigio as Emilia. Estefanía Villarreal will reprise her role as Celina Ferrer, but, plot twist: she’s now the principal of the prestigious boarding school.

“Rebelde” is based on the intellectual property of Cris Morena Group and Dori Media Group, later adapted by Televisa. The most popular iteration of “Rebelde” (which was actually a Mexican remake of the original Argentine “Rebelde Way”) aired from 2004 to 2006. Throughout its three seasons, “Rebelde” aired a whopping 440 episodes, and it soon became— and to this day remains —one of the most recognizable pieces of Latinx tween and teen pop culture. The show starred Anahí, Christopher von Uckermann, Dulce María, Alfonso Herrera, Maite Perroni and Christian Chávez. The actors played a meta-version of their band, RBD, on “Rebelde,” which gave them international recognition. Up until their separation in 2009, the group became one of the best-selling Latin music acts of all time, selling over 15 million records globally. In the first look, some of the students break out into the classic “Rebelde” tune.