Piers Morgan brands Dan Walker’s first Strictly dance ‘disappointing’ in cheeky jibe

Fans are stunned that Piers Morgan has given his verdict on arch rival presenter Dan Walker’s first dance for Strictly Come Dancing on Twitter.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter tweeted: “Very disappointing dance by Dan Walker – I was hoping he’d be a lot worse than that…”

Viewers were giggling at his tweet as they expected him to savage his enemy as Piers has been swiping at Dan over ratings for years.

After the first show last week, Piers couldn’t help but have a dig.

Piers shared a tweet that said Strictly’s launch show had the lowest viewer rating in 11 years of the show.

He posted it and wrote “Congrats Dan Walker!”

The rival breakfast show presenters regularly had spats on social media over who had the most viewers over the years.

Fans were in hysterics at the tweet from Piers.

“Haaaa! Good sport you are! Credit where credit is due” said one.

“Haha! I guess he’ll take it as a compliment” added another.

“I agree, he was better than I’d hoped too” wrote one viewer.

Other fans were tweeting Piers to see if he would ever go on Strictly Come Dancing.

“If Piers Morgan did Strictly it would be worth every single penny of the licence fee,” insisted one.

“Piers, I think you should go on next year” added another viewer.

“Piers when are you going to appear on the show as a contestant?” asked another.

He’s yet to answer, but stranger things have happened.

Piers Morgan for Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

