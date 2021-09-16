Reba McEntire Rescued From Second story Building After Stairs Collapse

This week, Reba McEntire had a close call when she and six other people — including her boyfriend, Rex Linn — were rescued by authorities from an old building in Oklahoma on Tuesday. The country music singer and sitcom star was touring a 100-year-old historic site in Atoka, Oklahoma, when its interior partially collapsed, TMZ reports.

Travis Mullins, Emergency Manager for the area, said that the stairs, scheduled to be repaired, fell while the building was being renovated. McEntire, Linn, along the other tour participants were on McEntire’s second floor when the stairs fell. This left them stuck and required an old-fashioned ladder rescue.

Luckily, no serious injuries resulted from the incident; one person was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, and local reporter Lisanne Anderson reported for KTEN News that there were “just some bumps and bruises.” McEntire has not publicly commented on the accident at the time of this writing.

McEntire has had a bizarre few weeks. In August, she told her fans that Linn and she were both diagnosed with COVID-19 in July. Despite being vaccinated. Later in the month, McEntire stated that she believed she didn’t have COVID-19, and instead of that, she was suffering from a different respiratory disease. “I did say that I had COVID, but when I got tested my antibodies – it came up that I had not had COVID,” she told Nancy O’Dell on Talk Shop Live.

“I had my antibodies from my vaccine,” McEntire went on. “So I had all the symptoms, so I was kinda probably – I did get tested, you know, the test that I had and it said that I had it, but then the nurse that came and tested me for my antibodies said that I probably had the RSV virus.” According to the CDC, RSV, a respiratory syncytial virus, is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms.