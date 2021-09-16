As a Barber had a bad hair cut for a teen, her mother calls 911

A woman has been labelled a Karen online after a video of her calling 911 on a barber for giving her son a bad haircut went viral on TikTok.

The incident ended with the white woman calling the police on him.

The incident was recorded in a video that has since gone viral. The video showed the woman making a call to Boneheads Barbershop in Massachusetts.

A woman calls police to report a barber who gave her son a bad haircut.

As the door to the barbershop opened, a man’s voice sounded in the background, calling attention to the woman who was seemingly wasting his day.

With an angry expression on her face, the woman turned to look at the camera. Speaking to the receiver, she said, “he’s right here,” before proceeding to inform the man behind the camera that she was calling 911.

The woman held up her phone’s display in front of the camera to reveal the dial screen. It was clear that she had called the emergency number.

Returning to her call, the woman notified the police that the man was threatening her and making videos of her. She then demanded harshly for the cops to ask her “supposed” assailant to get away from her face.

After that, she gingerly walked out of the barbershop to get into a waiting car. All the while, the man’s voice kept sounding behind the camera, calling her a “whack job.” He broke into scornful laughter as she walked away.

According to his caption, the barber (known as @robiethebonehead) claimed that the woman came to confront him after she was dissatisfied with her 17-year old son’s haircut.

User’s comment about a video showing a woman calling police on a barber. He also accused her of being a Karen, an informal term referring to white women who feel entitled beyond the ordinary and often abused their white privileges. The caption read:

“Mom #Karen called 911 on me because I cut her son’s hair too short. #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #trending #viral #barber #911 #call #police #haircut.”

The video has since garnered tons of likes and comments, with most TikTokers agreeing with the barber’s definition of the angry mom as a Karen.

In a follow-up video, the barber explained that the woman showed up at his shop about twenty minutes after giving her teenage son a haircut.

@robbiethbonehead says that the youngster dictated his style preferences to him and insisted on using No. The 2 clippers can be used on certain areas of hair.

The result was so impressive that the teenager reportedly tipped his barber. The mom showed up at the barbershop minutes later and threatened to sue.

User’s comment about a clip of a woman calling the police to report a barbershop. Many netizens have bashed the “Karen” online, with most pointing out that calling the emergency line over something as trivial as a haircut was inappropriate. One wrote: “What did she think the cops were gonna do? Glue them back on?”

Some insisted the woman and others like her should be jailed for such misuse of the emergency system. A comment read:

“Smh. I hope she’s fined for wasting people’s time. It’s literally hair at the end of the day. It’ll grow back. If the service was bad, write a review.”

Others pointed out that the woman’s attitude was common among Karens, who often used the approach as a means of jumping payments. He wrote: “Karens always trying to get a free cut. So similar just the other day. Karen got her discount.”

The barber was not exempted from the dose of criticism dished on TikTok, as most frowned at his way of handling the situation. One commented :

“Is this abuse of 911? Yeah. Is she a Karen? Yeah. Was this the right way to handle it? Nooo.”

Another agreed that the barber handled the matter wrongly, saying: “Why should you engage in the matter this way? [You’re] on the same level as her.”

However, the poster did not exactly welcome the criticisms, making it clear to the commenters that he never sought their approval.