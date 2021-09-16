Latest News On Phil Collin’s Deteriorating Health

Phil Collins has battled health issues for years now. Often spotted in a wheelchair, the “Sussudio” singer is limited in his capacity to perform. Here’s what’s going on.

No More Drumming

Collins appeared on BBC Breakfast this week with his fellow Genesis members. He opened the lid on his chronic health problems, and the news isn’t good. When asked if he would play the drums again, he said “I’d love to but you know, I mean, I can barely hold a stick with this hand… so there are certain physical things that get in the way.”

Collins is still reeling from the effects of a 2015 back surgery. A serious fall in 2017 didn’t help matters either. He was left with “drop foot,” making it more difficult to walk, much less pound a kick drum. As a result, the “Against All Odds” singer is always in a wheelchair or with a cane in hand. He’s lost feeling in his right leg, so he’s taken to performing from a sitting position.

As you’d expect, the issues with his hands have Collins upset. Nic Collins, his son, will be drumming for Genesis on the upcoming tour. Collins said, “I’m kind of physically challenged a bit which is very frustrating because I’d love to be playing up there with my son.”

Isn’t Quite News

Collins hasn’t been able to drum since 2009. A vertebrae injury left him unable to use his left hand behind a kit. He wouldn’t be able to drum without completely relearning a new method. Even as health issues have mounted, he’s managed to remain a touring force. It’s uplifting to know that through all of these setbacks, Collins can still find ways to perform.

Still Performing

Hearing an all-time great drummer can no longer hold a stick is terrible news, but it’s not as bad as it first seems. Collins was interviewing Collins to promote the Genesis reunion tour. Their first tour in 13 years starts its American leg on November 15. He also hasn’t been a drummer for many years, and wouldn’t be going on tour at all if he physically couldn’t handle it.

Punching Bag

Collins’ health problems and personal life has made him a bit of a tabloid punching bag. His home was invaded and he received a flood of lies. The burgeoning career of his daughter Lily Collins is a bright spot, although their relationship hasn’t always been easy. Collins can still embark on a worldwide tour, even though his days are over behind the drumset.