‘Real World Homecoming’ Renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 at Paramount Plus

“The Real World Homecoming” has been renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 at Paramount Plus.

Season 1 of the series reunited cast members from the groundbreaking reality show’s New York season. Season 2 will bring back cast members from “The Real World: Los Angeles,” while the focus of the third season will be announced at a later date.

The first season of “Homecoming” debuted on Paramount Plus back in March and ran through April, consisting of six episodes. The original cast from New York moved into the same loft they occupied in 1992. Norman Korpi was joined by Julie Gentry and Becky Blasband. Kevin Powell, Andre Comeau (Heather Gardner), Eric Nies, and Julie Gentry. Nies had to be present virtually after he was found positive for COVID-19.

MTV Entertainment Studios executive producers are Sitarah Pennelton-Eaglin (CE), Candida Boyette–Clemons, and Nadim Amiry. Bunim/Murray Productions has executive producers named Erica Ross (Julie Pizzi), Erica Ross (Julie Pizzi), Kevin Lee, James Knox and Kevin Lee. Skye Topic is a co-executive producer with Joe Rosenzweig, Lauren Goldstein, Jacob Lane and Skye Topic. George Verschoor serves as a consultant producer.

MTV Entertainment Studios’ other hit reality shows include “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” “Behind the Music,” and “RuPaul’s All Stars: Untucked.” Paramount Plus currently offers a number of other new unscripted series. Those include “The Challenge: All Stars,” “Big Brother: Over the Top,” and multiple shows focused on the CBS version of “Love Island.”

The ViacomCBS backed streamer also currently has revivals and reboots of beloved shows like “iCarly,” “The Harper House,” and “Rugrats.” They are also prepping a revival of “Frasier” and new versions of “Dora the Explorer” and multiple other shows.