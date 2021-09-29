The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Made Appearance at Bond Premiere Showed ‘They’re The Royal Power Couple

Kate Middleton and Prince William proved they are the “real royal power couple, not Meghan and Harry” as they dazzled at the James Bond premiere, says a body language expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked every inch the A-list duo as they stole the show at London’s Royal Albert Hall last night.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge dazzled at London's Royal Albert Hall last night.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge dazzled at London’s Royal Albert Hall last night.

Kate was pictured meeting James Bond actor Daniel Craig at the swanky event.

TV’s ‘Human Lie Detector’ and body language expert Darren Stanton said Kate and William proved they are the true rockstars of the royal family.

He said: “I think people thought that Meghan and Harry were going to be the new power couple in the monarchy, and they definitely began to do this by shaking up a lot of traditions around their wedding and public appearances.

“However, it is clear that William and Kate have used this as a platform to grow immensely popular with the public in recent years too.

“When analyzing Prince William and Kate talking to famous faces last night and in their general demeanor, there seems to be a real interest, and an ease of communication in their body language showing little to no awkwardness and their conversations appear more as counterparts than superiors – almost making them part of the celebrity circuit themselves.”

Darren said that William and Kate are successfully toeing the line between royal and celebrity.

He told coffee retailer Coffee Friend: “The lines between royalty and celebrity are now closer than ever as the likes of Prince William and Kate move more into the realm of being popular public figures for the younger generation.

“As William ascends to the throne in the coming years, I think he will be a trendy king.

“He’s allowed the world to have a glimpse at them as if to say, ‘hey, we are just like you – we have our problems, we have our successes, but fundamentally we are the same.”

Kate wore a stunning gold gown with caped arms and a messy hairstyle, while William wore a black suit and tie.

This follows Meghan and Harry's three-day New York tour last week. It comes after they stepped back as senior royals.

Charles and Camilla stepped out on the red carpet last night to meet Daniel Craig, Bond’s star, in a rare joint engagement.

The royal foursome was introduced by Neal Purvis, Phoebe Wallerbridge, Robert Wade, and Billie Eilish (singer), and Finneas O’Connell (musician), who co-wrote the Bond theme song.

Several healthcare workers and armed forces members will join the royals in the auditorium to watch the movie to thank you for your work during the Covid pandemic.

No Time To Die, Craig’s final Bond movie, and 25th Bond film are highly anticipated.

It was delayed for more than a decade due to the Covid epidemic, but it was released in UK cinemas.

It follows Meghan and Harry undertaking a whirlwind three-day tour of New York last week, following them stepping back as senior royals.

Kate stepped out in a dazzling gold dress with caped arms and an up-do hairstyle – while William rocked a black suit and bow tie.

