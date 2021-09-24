Real life Conjuring haunted house up for sale – and has seriously dark history

A creepy farmhouse that inspired The Conjuring horror film is now up for sale for a staggering $1.2 million.

Estate agents are calling it “one of the most well-known haunted houses in the United States” – and it could be yours if you’re not afraid of the paranormal.

The home is located in Burrillville on Rhode Island’s 8.5-acres of land. It also has 14 haunted rooms.

The Conjuring filmed the hauntings of the house and inspired it to make a movie. The property was owned by Bathsheba in 1800s.

Jenn and Cory Heinzen, the current owners, claim they have met spirits there.

Cory told the Wall Street Journal his family initially spent four months in one downstairs room in respect to the pre-existing spirits rather than “barging in” straight away.







(Image: Mott & Chace Sotheby’s Int’l Realty / Blueflash)



The Conjuring wasn’t actually filmed there but it was based on the Perron family who did live at the home.

They owned it in the 1970s – and Carolyn, Roger, and their five daughters immediately felt there was something chilling about the property.

The mum decided to research into the history of the farmhouse when her girls reported seeing “spirits”.

According to folklore she found out that the farmhouse had witnessed mysterious deaths and other tragedies in the past.

They believed they were being tortured and abused by Bathsheba Sherman (an ex-tenant) who they suspected was a Satanist.







(Image: Mott & Chace Sotheby’s Int’l Realty / Blueflash)







(Image: © 2013 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)



The parents worried the ghoul of Bathsheba would harm them.

According to the Conjuring movie’s legend, the family tried to dispel the negative energy with a seance.

Carolyn apparently became possessed and got up from her chair to get up.

It was truly the stuff of nightmares.







(Image: Mott & Chace Sotheby’s Int’l Realty / Blueflash)







(Image: Mott & Chace Sotheby’s Int’l Realty / Blueflash)



The Sothetby’s International Realty listing states: “The chilling stories from this house have inspired dozens of books and movies.

“Many qualified paranormal researchers have been invited into the home – most famously Ed and Lorraine Warren, who founded the oldest ghost hunting team in New England, and in the 1970s were hired to rid the home of its evil.

“The Warrens confirmed that the events depicted in The Conjuring movies actually transpired.

“The current caretakers have reported countless happenings in the house, and have turned overnight guest bookings and group events on the property into a steady successful business.”







(Image: Mott & Chace Sotheby’s Int’l Realty / Blueflash)







(Image: Mott & Chace Sotheby’s Int’l Realty / Blueflash)



Want to read about more “haunted” properties? We’ve got you covered.

According to some, spirits roam the pubs’ halls.

One homeowner was recently scared to discover a vault in their walls.

And in other news, the “UK’s most haunted property” is listed on Airbnb so you can actually stay there if you dare.