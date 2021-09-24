General Hospital Carly Can’t Forget about Jason Morgan! GH Spoilers

General Hospital (GH) spoilers tease that in Port Charles, NY Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) is ecstatic to see her husband, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Bernard) alive and well. Carly and others in Port Charles believed that Sonny had died after an altercation between Julian Jerome (William Devry) over the past several months. But Sonny had amnesia and will live a simple life as a bartender in Nixon Falls going by the name of “Mike”.

General Hospital Spoilers – Jason Morgan And Carly Corinthos Just Got Married!

But in the days and weeks leading up to Sonny’s return, Carly and Jason Morgan (Steve Morgan) were forced to get engaged and eventually married due to complications with the mob business that Sonny had been in charge of in Port Charles. Carly, who had fallen in love with Jason in the past, fell in love again during this time together. Jason also stated that he loved Carly. Sonny is now back and Carly has taken over the role of his wife. But feelings like love don’t just disappear, so Carly will understandably be conflicted.

GH Spoilers – Can Carly Corinthos Just Turn Off Her Love For Jason Morgan.

But both Sonny and Carly are going to discover that they just can’t put the last few months behind them. Carly will continue to love Jason as well as her husband. It will be hard for her to deal with all the emotions. And although Carly doesn’t know it yet, Sonny as “Mike” also found love, with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros). Both of them will likely have residual feelings that may, or may not, fade over time.

General Hospital Spoilers – Carly Corinthos Has Always Had An Emotional Attachment To Jason Morgan.

Carly may have loved Jason romantically for quite a while, but she put those feelings aside, mostly. Despite this, Carly has never wanted Jason to be romantically involved with any other person. She accepted Samantha Morgan (Kelly Monaco), who Jason had been married for many years. But it didn’t come quickly or easily. It’s quite possible Carly has loved Jason even more than she realized and when they got married, those feelings have been amplified even more. It will be interesting to see if her feelings for Sonny change over time.

GH Spoilers – What Do You Think?

Can Carly forget Jason and her love for him? Were they really together? Was Carly always in love? It will only be time, so keep watching General Hospital on ABC weekdays. And don’t forget to check back right here regularly for all your General Hospital news, information, and spoilers!