Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne Staged Her T J Maxx Shopping Trip Some Fans Think So!

Erika Jayne was spotted out in public yet again. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had to get her shopping fix. As fans know, she’s part of an ongoing legal case that’s taken a hard look into her finances. Thomas Girardi and Erika, her estranged spouse, are accused of spending money meant for Girardi clients to fund their extravagant lifestyle.

Their divorce and the embezzlement drama is the current storyline in Season 11 of RHOBH. The reality star has received her share of criticism – both offline and online. Erika was previously a hot topic when she was seen without makeup and pumping gas. Erika’s lifestyle has taken a hit and led her to become a Maxxinista.

Erika Jayne shops at T.J. Maxx

On Wednesday, September 15, Erika Jayne was spotted shopping at T.J. Maxx. She used to go on extreme shopping trips with her RHOBH co-stars at places like Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus. Erika will now need to shop at T.J. Maxx or other retail outlets. Page Six published the photos of the Pretty Mess author browsing the store in Pasadena, California.

Erika wore a black T-shirt and matching Adidas sweatpants. The look was paired with matching white sneakers and a black face mask. Without her usual glamorous look, the blonde TV personality was hard to recognize. For the event, she wore her hair down and went without makeup once. Erika was carrying a lot of things with her as she walked.

She used to spend $40,000 a month to look like her. Now, she’s browsing through last season’s marked-down items at the affordable fashion retailer. Erika bought a ramp for her dog to get into and out of bed. She is embracing a simpler life and seems less glamorous lately.

The photos of Erika in a T.J. Maxx drew a lot of attention from fans. The Bravo star couldn’t help but fire back at them. “Shopping at TJMAXX…. with your assistant?…. Optics EJ….you are smarter than this…. This NOT winning!” The fan wrote. Erika caught wind of the tweet and wrote, “I shopped there for years. I also went to Petco and Target. Stop overanalyzing my life.”

I shopped there for years. I also went to Target and petco.

Did the RHOBH star stage the photos?

Fans don’t believe her despite her response. Some believe Erika Jayne may have staged her photos to hide her legal case. She worked hard with her husband to create a picture of herself as a wealthy woman. This is the same person who has a song called “XXPen$ive.”

Another Bravo fan asked Everything Iconic podcast host Danny Pellegrino his thoughts on Erika’s shopping trip since he frequents that store a lot. “Urgently need the ultimate maxxinista @DannyPellegrino to comment on this!!” They wrote. He responded, “I’ve never seen paparazzi at the Maxx!!!” His response brought up an interesting debate.



What are your thoughts on Erika Jayne shopping at T.J. Maxx? Are you sure she took the photos to show sympathy? Leave your comments below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.